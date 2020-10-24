Menu

Health

Quebec records 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 26 more connected deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 1:29 pm
A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as 26 more deaths attributed to the virus.

Authorities say only five of those deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, with most from between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22.

Montreal saw the highest number of new cases at 253, followed by Quebec City at 135 and the Montérégie region at 134.

The number of hospitalizations increased by nine from the previous day to 549 amid a sharp spike since late September, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by six and now stands at 93.

Quebec has reported a total of 99,235 COVID-19 infections, resulting in 6,132 deaths so far.

The average daily case count remains higher than any other province, but appears to have plateaued for the time being since a peak of 1,364 on Oct. 6, the same week that tight new restrictions went into effect.

