Man arrested after pointing firearm at another man in Wagmatcook, N.S.: RCMP

Baddeck RCMP said they have arrested a 49-year-old man with firearm offences and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday night at a residence in Wagmatcook.

Police said they responded to a call of a man pointing a gun at another man at 7:27 p.m.

“When police arrived, they found the man pointing the firearm at them through the doorway,” the RCMP said in a press release.

According to authorities, police were able to de-escalate the situation and convince the man to exit without the firearm. The suspect then attempted to turn towards the firearm and was arrested inside the residence.

Police said a loaded firearm was seized, and no injures were reported.

The RCMP said a Wagmatcook man was released on conditions and is facing four charges, including two counts of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and resisting a peace officer.

The man is scheduled to appear at Wagmatcook provincial court on Dec. 2.