Yukon reports 3 new coronavirus cases in Watson Lake

WHITEHORSE — Yukon says it has three new cases of COVID-19 with all the infections in Watson Lake.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer of health, says the three people belong to the same “family cluster” and it’s not yet known how they contracted the illness.

He says the government was told about the cases Thursday night and they bring the territory’s total number of infections to 20.

Hanley says this is the fourth incidence of infection in a rural community.

He says contact tracing is ongoing, while the territory has issued broad notices for possible exposures in three locations.

Hanley says the exposure notices are precautionary and they haven’t spurred him to consider changing ongoing public health guidelines.

The locations of potential exposure are Watson Lake Foods Super A between Oct. 8 and 16, Home Hardware between Oct. 7 and 19, and Big Horn Motel from Oct. 7 to 9 and Oct. 13 to 16.