Guelph reports 5 new coronavirus cases, active cases at 31

Guelph, Ont., reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the city’s total to 389.

The city has now seen 347 people recover from the disease, which is six more than Thursday’s count, and Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are 31 active cases in the city, which is one less than Thursday, but two people remain in the hospital.

In one week, Guelph has added 27 cases of COVID-19 while 22 cases have been resolved, according to data from the city’s public health unit.

Wellington County has one active case as of Friday.

Guelph and Wellington County’s school boards reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in six of its schools on Friday morning.

Ontario reported 826 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 68,353. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,080 as nine more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 58,799 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 733 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues