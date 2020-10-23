Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 11 COVID-19 cases in 6 Guelph schools

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 11:49 am
Click to play video 'Ontario reports jump of 144 cases in publicly funded schools' Ontario reports jump of 144 cases in publicly funded schools
The Ontario government is reporting a single-day increase of 144 more COVID-19 cases among students and staff in public schools across the province and 518 schools have at least one active case of the virus. As Marianne Dimain reports, that has some students feeling uneasy.

Guelph’s school boards reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in six of its schools on Friday morning.

The latest case caused by the coronavirus was reported by the Upper Grand District School Board at Willow Road Public School, where someone has tested positive.

Read more: Ontario teens face hard road getting driver's licences

It’s not known if the case involves a student or a teacher, and it’s unclear if any classrooms have been closed.

Holy Trinity Catholic School in Guelph’s east end reported its fifth case on Thursday. Dozens of students and teachers are self-isolating but a COVID-19 outbreak has not been declared.

Public health officials say it does not appear the cases were linked inside the school.

All of the schools with cases remain open.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: How to adjust Halloween costumes to accommodate face masks' Coronavirus: How to adjust Halloween costumes to accommodate face masks
Coronavirus: How to adjust Halloween costumes to accommodate face masks

The University of Guelph reported two active cases connected to its campus but the risk for each is considered low.

Read more: Universities say cancelled exams in Ontario high schools won't hamper post secondary plans

Ontario reported 72 new cases in schools across the province on Friday, raising the total number of cases to 1,698.

Currently, there are 514 schools dealing with a case and five schools are closed.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesGuelphcovid-19 casesGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19upper grandWellington CatholicGuelph schools
