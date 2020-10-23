Coronavirus: 11 COVID-19 cases in 6 Guelph schools

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s school boards reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in six of its schools on Friday morning.

The latest case caused by the coronavirus was reported by the Upper Grand District School Board at Willow Road Public School, where someone has tested positive.

It’s not known if the case involves a student or a teacher, and it’s unclear if any classrooms have been closed.

Holy Trinity Catholic School in Guelph’s east end reported its fifth case on Thursday. Dozens of students and teachers are self-isolating but a COVID-19 outbreak has not been declared.

Public health officials say it does not appear the cases were linked inside the school.

All of the schools with cases remain open.

The University of Guelph reported two active cases connected to its campus but the risk for each is considered low.

Ontario reported 72 new cases in schools across the province on Friday, raising the total number of cases to 1,698.

Currently, there are 514 schools dealing with a case and five schools are closed.

