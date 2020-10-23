Trudeau announces $214M for Canadian coronavirus vaccine research

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it’s spending $214 million to support “made in Canada” coronavirus vaccine research.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that $173 million would go to Quebec-based Medicago, while Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems would receive $18.2 million for development and testing.

“This is about securing potential vaccines for Canadians while supporting good jobs in research,” he told reporters at a press conference in Ottawa.

The deal with Medicago includes up to 76 million doses of its vaccine candidate, as well as funds to set up a production facility in Quebec City.

A further $23 million will go toward the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program.

To date, the federal government has spent more than $1 billion to secure doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus. Deals have been struck with half a dozen pharmaceutical giants, and Canada is also part of an international vaccine alliance through COVAX.

“Canada has an excellent portfolio of vaccine potential, but we also know, nobody’s got that vaccine yet,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said the “reasonable expectation” is that vaccines could arrive sometime in the new year, but there will be smaller amounts available and the shots would be going to priority groups such as frontline workers and the most vulnerable populations first.

His announcement came after Canada posted a record increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with nearly 2,800 people newly diagnosed with the illness.

“We have to get these numbers down,” Trudeau said. “This is serious and everybody must do their part.”

