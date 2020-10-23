Menu

Crime

3 charged in armed robbery in London, Ont., that resulted in crash now under SIU investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 23, 2020 1:07 pm
FILE.
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London police say charges have been laid against three people in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

The police response to the call is currently under investigation by the province’s police watchdog after the occupants in the suspect vehicle were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened after police had begun their investigation.

Read more: SUI investigating after single-vehicle collision in London

According to police, at roughly 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers received reports of a possible armed robbery on Jalna Boulevard near Wellington Road.

The suspects reportedly fled as police were en route, but the suspect vehicle, a pickup truck, was spotted by police soon after in the city’s south end.

Police say “information was received a short time later that the suspect vehicle was involved in a single motor collision” near White Oak Road and Westminster Drive, not far from where highways 401 and 402 meet.

The occupants were located and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Roughly two weeks later, London police now say three people are facing numerous charges in the case.

Read more: Man charged following SIU investigation on serious crash west of London, Ont.

A 31-year-old man faces nine charges, including armed robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident.

A 23-year-old man is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

An 18-year-old woman is charged with armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say all three are due in court Dec. 29.

Because the Special Investigations Unit is still looking into the incident, London police say they will not be providing further information.

London PoliceArmed RobberySIUSpecial Investigations UnitSingle Vehicle CrashPolice WatchdogOntario police watchdog
