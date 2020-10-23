3 charged in armed robbery in London, Ont., that resulted in crash now under SIU investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police say charges have been laid against three people in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

The police response to the call is currently under investigation by the province’s police watchdog after the occupants in the suspect vehicle were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened after police had begun their investigation.

According to police, at roughly 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers received reports of a possible armed robbery on Jalna Boulevard near Wellington Road.

The suspects reportedly fled as police were en route, but the suspect vehicle, a pickup truck, was spotted by police soon after in the city’s south end.

Police say “information was received a short time later that the suspect vehicle was involved in a single motor collision” near White Oak Road and Westminster Drive, not far from where highways 401 and 402 meet.

The occupants were located and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Roughly two weeks later, London police now say three people are facing numerous charges in the case.

A 31-year-old man faces nine charges, including armed robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident.

A 23-year-old man is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

An 18-year-old woman is charged with armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say all three are due in court Dec. 29.

Because the Special Investigations Unit is still looking into the incident, London police say they will not be providing further information.

