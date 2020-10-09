Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SUI investigating after single-vehicle collision in London

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 7:31 am
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after suspect in an armed robbery was in a collision in London.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after suspect in an armed robbery was in a collision in London. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after suspects in an armed robbery were in a collision in London.

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., members of the London Police Service responded to a possible armed robbery in the 1100-block of Jalna Boulevard.

While en route to that location, officers say they received information that the suspects had fled the area in a pickup truck.

Trending Stories

Read more: Scotty William Pate identified as victim of fatal east London shooting

Police found the truck moving through the south end of the city and say a short time later it was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area of Whiteoaks Road and Westminster Drive.

Officers say the people in the vehicle were located with injuries, and paramedics took three people to hospital with unknown injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceLondon OntarioSIUCar crashLdnontSpecial Investigations Unitlps
Flyers
More weekly flyers