SUI investigating after single-vehicle collision in London

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after suspects in an armed robbery were in a collision in London.

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., members of the London Police Service responded to a possible armed robbery in the 1100-block of Jalna Boulevard.

While en route to that location, officers say they received information that the suspects had fled the area in a pickup truck.

Police found the truck moving through the south end of the city and say a short time later it was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area of Whiteoaks Road and Westminster Drive.

Officers say the people in the vehicle were located with injuries, and paramedics took three people to hospital with unknown injuries.

