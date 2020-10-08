London: One person in hospital after Old East Village shooting

London Police Service’s major crime section is investigating a shooting that took place in the Old East Village Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting happened about 8:53 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue in London.
One male was taken to hospital with an injury as a result of this incident.
Trending Stories
The investigation is in its early stages, London Police say.
Anyone with information can call London Police at (519) 661-5670 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments