Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London: One person in hospital after Old East Village shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 7:27 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London Police Service’s major crime section is investigating a shooting that took place in the Old East Village Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened about 8:53 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue in London.

Read more: ‘She never gets to watch her kids grow up’: family speaks out after fatal crash

One male was taken to hospital with an injury as a result of this incident.

Trending Stories

The investigation is in its early stages, London Police say.

Anyone with information can call London Police at (519) 661-5670 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceLdnontlpsOLd East VillageLondon ShootingOEVOEV shootingShooting Old east village
Flyers
More weekly flyers