London: One person in hospital after Old East Village shooting

London Police Service’s major crime section is investigating a shooting that took place in the Old East Village Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened about 8:53 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue in London.

One male was taken to hospital with an injury as a result of this incident.

The investigation is in its early stages, London Police say.

Anyone with information can call London Police at (519) 661-5670 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

