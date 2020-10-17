Menu

Canada

Man charged following SIU investigation on serious crash west of London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 1:41 pm
Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says a man from Strathroy-Caradoc has been arrested and charged following a serious collision that happened Wednesday morning.

Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over for a highway traffic offence around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle fled.

While driving away from the police cruiser, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Longwoods Road, near Christina Road.

Read more: SIU investigating serious crash west of London, Ont.

The lone occupant of the suspect vehicle then fled on on foot, while the 59-year-old female driver of the other vehicle needed to be extricated from their vehicle by Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department.

She was taken to local hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate and took over the investigation.

Trending Stories

On Saturday, the SIU announced a 40-year-old Strathroy-Caradoc man has been charged with the following:

  • Failure to comply with release order
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm
  • Dangerous operation causing bodily harm
  • Criminal negligence causing bodily harm
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Use of a plate not authorized for the vehicle

Read more: 2nd child dies in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

The accused is set to appear in court on Oct. 17, 2020.

There are no updates on the 59-year-old female driver’s condition.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jake Jeffrey 

Click to play video 'OPP confirm 3 dead, reopening of highway not yet known in Highway 400 crash' OPP confirm 3 dead, reopening of highway not yet known in Highway 400 crash
OPP confirm 3 dead, reopening of highway not yet known in Highway 400 crash
