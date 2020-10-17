Man charged following SIU investigation on serious crash west of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a man from Strathroy-Caradoc has been arrested and charged following a serious collision that happened Wednesday morning.

Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over for a highway traffic offence around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle fled.

While driving away from the police cruiser, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Longwoods Road, near Christina Road.

The lone occupant of the suspect vehicle then fled on on foot, while the 59-year-old female driver of the other vehicle needed to be extricated from their vehicle by Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department.

She was taken to local hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate and took over the investigation.

On Saturday, the SIU announced a 40-year-old Strathroy-Caradoc man has been charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order

Flight from a peace officer

Failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Driving while under suspension

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Use of a plate not authorized for the vehicle

The accused is set to appear in court on Oct. 17, 2020.

There are no updates on the 59-year-old female driver’s condition.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jake Jeffrey

