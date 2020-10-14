Menu

Crime

SIU investigating serious crash west of London, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
The SIU has been called in following a serious crash west of London.
The SIU has been called in following a serious crash west of London.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate following a serious collision west of London, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over for a highway traffic offence around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle fled.

While driving away from the police cruiser, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Longwoods Road, near Christina Road.

Read more: 2nd child dies in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

The lone occupant of the suspect vehicle then fled on on foot, while the 59-year-old female driver of the other vehicle needed to be extricated from their vehicle by Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department.

She was transported to local hospital with serious injuries.

As a result, the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and has taken over the investigation.

Police say the area of Longwoods Road near Christina Road will remain closed for several hours Wednesday.

Click to play video 'SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet' SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
