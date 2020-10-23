Menu

Canada

Kingston-area public health gives green light to trick-or-treating with COVID-19 precautions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 12:31 pm
Getty Images

KFL&A Public Health says children can still go trick-or-treating locally this Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic, but asks those who go door-to-door take extra precautions.

This comes the same day as Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, announced a change in the community status level of COVID-19 from yellow to green.

“The green community status level indicates that active positive cases are rare, no active outbreaks, local hospital capacity, quick case and contact follow-up, and full testing capacity,” a public health news release said Thursday.

Read more: Door-to-door trick-or-treating not recommended for regions in modified Stage 2: Ontario health officials

Earlier this week, Ontario health officials recommended that areas that had reverted back to Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan should not have children go trick-or-treating door-to-door, whereas those who remained in Stage 3 could still participate in traditional Halloween activities with added safety measures.

Despite this advice, nearby Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced mid-week that their medical officer health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, was advising against trick-or-treating, and asked parents to opt for alternatives this Halloween.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health discouraging trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Moore said Friday that Halloween could still go ahead locally if people take extra precautions to keep themselves and children safe while they trick-or-treat.

KFL&A Public Health offered the following guidelines for a safe Halloween:

  • avoid gatherings with people outside of your household
  • stay home if you are feeling ill and do not hand out candy to trick-or-treaters
  • only go out with members of your household
  • do not go into homes to collect treats — stay outside
  • both children trick-or-treating and people handing out candy should wear a face covering. A costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe
  • do not congregate or linger at doorsteps and remember to line up two-metres apart if waiting
  • avoid touching high-touch surfaces and objects (e.g., doorbells, railings, etc.)
  • whether collecting or handing out treats, wash your hands often and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer
  • do not leave treats in a bucket or bowl for children to grab and consider using tongs or other similar tools to distribute treats
  • drive safely — children may cross the street without checking for oncoming traffic.
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: How to adjust Halloween costumes to accommodate face masks' Coronavirus: How to adjust Halloween costumes to accommodate face masks
