Kingston-area public health gives green light to trick-or-treating with COVID-19 precautions

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says children can still go trick-or-treating locally this Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic, but asks those who go door-to-door take extra precautions.

This comes the same day as Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, announced a change in the community status level of COVID-19 from yellow to green.

“The green community status level indicates that active positive cases are rare, no active outbreaks, local hospital capacity, quick case and contact follow-up, and full testing capacity,” a public health news release said Thursday.

Earlier this week, Ontario health officials recommended that areas that had reverted back to Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan should not have children go trick-or-treating door-to-door, whereas those who remained in Stage 3 could still participate in traditional Halloween activities with added safety measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite this advice, nearby Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced mid-week that their medical officer health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, was advising against trick-or-treating, and asked parents to opt for alternatives this Halloween.

Moore said Friday that Halloween could still go ahead locally if people take extra precautions to keep themselves and children safe while they trick-or-treat.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

KFL&A Public Health offered the following guidelines for a safe Halloween:

avoid gatherings with people outside of your household

stay home if you are feeling ill and do not hand out candy to trick-or-treaters

only go out with members of your household

do not go into homes to collect treats — stay outside

both children trick-or-treating and people handing out candy should wear a face covering. A costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe

do not congregate or linger at doorsteps and remember to line up two-metres apart if waiting

avoid touching high-touch surfaces and objects (e.g., doorbells, railings, etc.)

whether collecting or handing out treats, wash your hands often and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer

do not leave treats in a bucket or bowl for children to grab and consider using tongs or other similar tools to distribute treats

drive safely — children may cross the street without checking for oncoming traffic.

Story continues below advertisement