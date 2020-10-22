Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 teens dead after falling through ice near Portage la Prairie, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
RCMP say two young men died after falling through the ice at a marsh in Delta, Man. early Wednesday.
RCMP say two young men died after falling through the ice at a marsh in Delta, Man. early Wednesday. Global News

Two young men are dead after police say they fell through the ice at a marsh area near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received reports that two unknown males were attempting to get into a home on Cherry Road in Delta, Man., around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with knifepoint robbery in New Bothwell

The homeowner told police the two males said they were looking for the home of someone they knew.

Story continues below advertisement

As they searched the area police say officers heard calls for help coming from the marsh where they noticed something broken through the ice into the water.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating vehicle in the Red River near St. Vital Bridge

The bodies of two males, a 17-year-old from Portage and an 18-year-old from Brandon, were recovered Thursday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide' RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide
RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPDeltaPortage la PrairieManitoba drowning
Flyers
More weekly flyers