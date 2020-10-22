2 teens dead after falling through ice near Portage la Prairie, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two young men are dead after police say they fell through the ice at a marsh area near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received reports that two unknown males were attempting to get into a home on Cherry Road in Delta, Man., around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The homeowner told police the two males said they were looking for the home of someone they knew.

As they searched the area police say officers heard calls for help coming from the marsh where they noticed something broken through the ice into the water.

The bodies of two males, a 17-year-old from Portage and an 18-year-old from Brandon, were recovered Thursday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

