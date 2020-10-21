Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with knifepoint robbery in New Bothwell

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man from New Bothwell has been arrested in connection with a robbery Sunday evening in the southern Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Police said two teenagers — 16 and 17 years old — were robbed at knifepoint while walking to a store around 7:30 p.m. The teens handed over what money they had and ran home to tell their parents about the incident.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP investigated, leading to the arrest of the suspect and seizure of the knife and clothing used during the robbery.

Bryan Doerksen faces charges of robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

He was taken into custody and will appear in a Winnipeg court Wednesday.

