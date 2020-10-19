Winnipeg police investigating vehicle in the Red River near St. Vital Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the Red River near the St. Vital Bridge Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was found in the water near Churchill Drive and Osborne Street.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigating after two SUVs crash into house

Police haven’t said what time the vehicle was found or if anyone was injured.

Police haven’t said when the vehicle was found. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Several officers were on scene when a Global News camera person arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no immediate word from police on how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

1:24 WInnipeg police make major drug bust WInnipeg police make major drug bust