Winnipeg police investigating vehicle in the Red River near St. Vital Bridge

Police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the Red River near the St. Vital Bridge Monday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the vehicle was found in the water near Churchill Drive and Osborne Street.
Police haven’t said what time the vehicle was found or if anyone was injured.
Several officers were on scene when a Global News camera person arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m.
Trending Stories
There was no immediate word from police on how the vehicle ended up in the water.
Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.
WInnipeg police make major drug bust
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments