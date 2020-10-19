Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigating vehicle in the Red River near St. Vital Bridge

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 6:17 pm
Winnipeg police were investigating a vehicle found in the water near Churchill Drive and Osborne Street Monday.
Winnipeg police were investigating a vehicle found in the water near Churchill Drive and Osborne Street Monday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the Red River near the St. Vital Bridge Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was found in the water near Churchill Drive and Osborne Street.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigating after two SUVs crash into house

Police haven’t said what time the vehicle was found or if anyone was injured.

Police haven’t said when the vehicle was found.
Police haven’t said when the vehicle was found. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Several officers were on scene when a Global News camera person arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police asking for public’s help in solving Winnipeg’s 34th homicide

There was no immediate word from police on how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click to play video 'WInnipeg police make major drug bust' WInnipeg police make major drug bust
WInnipeg police make major drug bust

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeRed RiverOsborne Streetst. vital bridgeChurchill DriveVehicle in Red River
Flyers
More weekly flyers