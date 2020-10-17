Manitoba RCMP investigating after two SUVs crash into house

Send this page to someone via email

Two speeding SUVs crashed into a home in rural Manitoba on Friday.

Manitoba RCMP received the report of an impaired driver with another SUV following around 4 p.m.

About five minutes later, officers were called to the report of a crash in Sandy Lake, involving the two vehicles.

Investigators believe the two SUVs were travelling northbound on Main Street, at a high rate of speed when they collided and the impact caused them to leave the road and crash into a house.

Police say no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The 25-year-old man driving the silver SUV, and one of his passengers, a 21-year-old man, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger, a 32-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old woman driving the dark blue SUV, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her two passengers, a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

1:11 Arrest made in fatal crash Arrest made in fatal crash

Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this collision and the Yellowhead RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Tow truck operator Josh Furovy from T. J. Hookers Towing and Recovery says he got called to the scene around 8 p.m.

“It moved the house off the foundation and did some heavy damage. We looked at how we can clean this mess up, and hopefully everyone was OK.”

While this was a rare circumstance — Furovy says incidents with similar causes are common.

Story continues below advertisement

“Going too fast, driving recklessly — it happens too often,” Furovy said. “It can be avoided if people slow down and drive properly.”

Airbags can be seen deployed in a passenger car involved in a multi-vehicle collision with a home in Sandy Lake, MB on Friday. T.J. Hookers Towing and Recovery / Supplied

Another view of the scene shows the home extensively damaged. Witnesses say the home will likely be demolished. T.J. Hookers Towing and Recovery / Supplied