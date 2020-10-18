Police asking for public’s help in solving Winnipeg’s 34th homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have put out an appeal to the public in helping them find the killer or killers of Gerald Hamelin.

The 42-year-old man died on Oct. 11 after officers found him suffering from serious injuries in a house in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Now, police are asking area businesses and residents to check security camera footage for possible clues.

“We’ve done this before,” said Const. Rob Carver. “We’re asking people to check security systems, doorbell cams, video surveillance systems in the blocks around the area.” He adds this includes Atlantic Avenue, nearby Powers Street and as far north as Jefferson Avenue.

Carver tells Global News this tactic really does help investigators.

“Historically, we’ve had a lot of success,” he said. “The public has looked into their systems, got some security video and provided it to our investigators. It’s been really critical in us moving forward in these investigations.”

The time period of interest is the early morning hours of Oct. 11, up until 8 a.m.

Anyone who finds something is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).