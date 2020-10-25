B.C. Election 2020: George Chow projected to take Vancouver-Fraserview

Send this page to someone via email

George Chow of the BC NDP is projected to win the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview.

In 2017, Chow, then a Vancouver city councillor, defeated then-attorney general Suzanne Anton and served in John Horgan’s cabinet as the minister of state for trade.

The riding has served as something of a bellwether in B.C. politics. Since its creation in 1991, whoever has been chosen as its MLA has also sat in government.

It’s also been the definition of a swing riding. The BC NDP has won the riding three out of the past seven elections, while the BC Liberals have won the past four.

Chow’s win in 2017 was also one of the closest across the province in that election, earning just 6.3 per cent more of the votes cast over Anton.

Before running for the Liberals, Grewal narrowly missed out on a Vancouver city council seat in the 2018 municipal election. He earned the most votes among all candidates who were not elected.

Chow served two terms at Vancouver City Hall before embarking on his first provincial run in the 2013 election, where he finished second to Liberal Moira Stilwell, who served the riding for eight years.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: David Grewal

BC NDP: George Chow

BC Greens: Françoise Raunet

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

