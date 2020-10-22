COVID-19: McDonald’s closes Chemong Road restaurant in Peterborough after employee tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

A McDonald’s Canada restaurant in Peterborough’s north end is temporarily closed as of Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, an employee at the 1045 Chemong Rd. N. restaurant reported that they had tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the company issued in a statement.

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the company said.

For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on that day, the company advises following directions from the experts at Ontario Health Services by visiting its website.

McDonald’s says all of its restaurants continue to use “high standards” of cleanliness and have enhanced safety measures in place, such as providing hand sanitizer dispensers inside restaurants, keeping high-touch surfaces and guest tables clean and sanitized, and providing floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary,” the company said. “We continue to work with local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19. Of the 141 cases, eight are currently active.

Last month, a KFC restaurant in Peterborough temporarily closed after an employee tested positive.

