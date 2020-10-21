COVID-19: Peterborough testing moving indoors at Northcrest Arena; Remembrance Day going virtual

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre in Peterborough is wrapping up Friday with testing relocating indoors beginning on Monday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, the drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park will shift to indoor testing at the Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end on Oct. 26.

The drive-thru testing setup was initially at Northcrest but moved to East Gate on Sept. 21 due to traffic concerns.

The drive-thru shifted to an online appointment only model earlier this month. Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, says the new booking system has been working well with many “next-day” appointments and there are sometimes “same-day appointments” available.

“We’re getting close to my goal of same-day testing for anyone who needs it,” Salvaterra said during Wednesday’s media conference.

The same online booking system will be used at Northcrest to alleviate any traffic concerns, Salvaterra said. Visit the online booking tool or via the Peterborough Regional Health Centre website or Peterborough Public Health’s website to book an appointment during the weekdays.

“We will continue offering online appointments and those will ensure we don’t get the same kind of traffic backup we experienced earlier this year when it was a drop-in system,” she said.

In the health unit’s weekly situation update on Wednesday, there are currently 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four active cases and no institutional or school outbreaks. One case on Tuesday was transferred to another health unit. Peterborough Public Health is also monitoring 55 high-risk contacts.

Salvaterra says the new cases are probably related to the recent Thanksgiving long weekend. Peterborough and area’s incidence rate is 92 cases per 100,000 residents versus Ontario’s 444 cases per 100,000 residents.

Of the 137 cases, nearly 50 per cent (49.6 per cent) are connected to contact with a case while 26 per cent is related to travel and 23.4 per cent is sourced to community spread (unable to determine a direct link to a contact or travel).

Over the last four weeks, 14 cases have been connected to contact with a case, three to travel, eight to community spread and one case is pending.

“We have a flatter wave when compared to other parts of the province and country,” said Salvaterra. “We are beginning to see the aftermath of the Thanksgiving celebration as cases begin to creep up.”

Parents and caregivers are invited to join the health unit on Monday, Oct. 26 for a live online presentation focusing on schools. The event runs from 6-7 p.m. Parents are encouraged to send questions ahead of time by visiting online at Event Brite.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien during Wednesday’s media conference noted the annual Remembrance Day service at Confederation Square will not be going ahead on Nov. 11.

She said plans are currently being made for a virtual and/or televised programming. More details are expected to be announced.

“It’s challenging to have a lot of people in close proximity outdoors, especially with a lot of vulnerable people and Elders,” she said.