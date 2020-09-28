Coronavirus: Peterborough KFC, Pie Eyed Monk restaurant/brewery in Lindsay closed due to cases

Send this page to someone via email

A KFC in Peterborough and a restaurant/brewery in Lindsay have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the KFC/Taco Bell site at the corner of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road in Peterborough was closed. A sign on the drive-thru states KFC is “temporarily closed.”

The two fast-food franchises share a common kitchen. A reopening date was not announced.

“The health and well-being of our customers, team members and community is our number 1 priority so we have decided to temporarily close our doors,” the sign states.

Peterborough Public Health tells Global News Peterborough that one employee at the KFC recently tested positive for COVID-19. A case and contact investigation ensued over the weekend.

“The investigation included speaking with the local manager as well as the regional manager of KFC,” the health unit issued in a statement to Global News Peterborough.

“A letter was provided to management to give to staff at the premises who worked on the implicated days. PPH’s recommendation to staff was to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms developed. No risk to the general public was identified.”

In Lindsay, the Pie Eyed Monk restaurant, which also houses the Lindsay Brewery Company, closed on Thursday after an employee tested positive.

The Cambridge Street business says as a precaution says it will close for “10-14 days” to allow its culinary and service staff to be tested.

“These efforts are part of our response to flattening the curve and assisting in stopping the spread of the virus throughout the City of Kawartha Lakes and surrounding areas,” stated general manager Erastus Burley.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says the exposure poses no risks to patrons who visited the restaurant, brewery or event space.

“Patients are not required to be tested or self-isolate,” the Pie Eyed Monk said in a statement.

All employees were tested on Friday and Monday. The Pie Eyed Monk said the “majority” of its management, front-of-house and culinary team received negative test results.

“We are currently waiting the results of four tests,” the business posted on its Facebook page at 11:50 a.m.

