26 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,207

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 26 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,207, including 47 deaths.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Adjala-Tosorontio, four are in Innisfil and three are in Ramara.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Essa, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Severn.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are all under investigation.

Of the region’s 1,207 cases, 84 per cent — or 1,012 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital.

So far in October, more than one-fifth of new cases reported have been associated with institutional outbreaks.

There are currently five COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at two long-term care facilities, one congregate setting and two workplaces.

There have been 33 total coronavirus outbreaks in the region at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, eight workplaces and three congregate settings.

According to the Province of Ontario, 10 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute (one case)

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Barrie (one case)

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

Collingwood Collegiate Institute (one case)

Pine River Elementary School in Essa (one case)

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School (two cases)

Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in New Tecumseth (one case)

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Tay Township (one case)

St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford (one case)

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 790 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 66,686, including 3,062 deaths.

