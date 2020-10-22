Scott Thompson: No election and WE Charity questions remain

Send this page to someone via email

Once again Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling others how they think and feel.

He said the Conservatives have lost confidence in his government.

Isn’t that for the opposition to decide? Isn’t it up to them to describe their feelings and intentions?

And the opposition parties have made it well known that they (like most Canadians) don’t want an election during a global pandemic.

The prime minister selected this position after the Conservatives put forth the need for an anti-corruption committee that could answer questions on the WE Charity scandal and other concerns. Was it overkill? Yes.

Trudeau turned an opposition request to continue the WE Charity scandal committee probe into an opportunity for him to call an election and secure the Liberal party a majority government while polls are still in his favour.

The NDP called the PM’s bluff and voted against an election by siding with the Liberals in the confidence vote, thereby denying Trudeau his hope to win a majority at this time.

“We are not going to give the PM the election he is looking for,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said before the vote.

In the end, very little has changed.

There will not be an election and the questions into the WE charity scandal (and others) will remain.

We didn’t need an election to stay in the same place, especially during COVID-19.

Can we now get the answers to the questions, Mr. Prime Minister?

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

