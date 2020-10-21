Coronavirus: Hamilton police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Hamilton police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Police say the officer works at the Division 2 – East End station and was last at work on Monday, Oct. 19.
All areas where the officer worked have undergone a deep cleaning.
Hamilton police say they are now working closely with Hamilton Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected member recovers at home.
Hamilton Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as four new outbreaks.
