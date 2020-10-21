Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Hamilton police officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 21, 2020 4:19 pm
A Hamilton police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Hamilton police officer has tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

A Hamilton police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the officer works at the Division 2 – East End station and was last at work on Monday, Oct. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

All areas where the officer worked have undergone a deep cleaning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Collision sends pedestrian to hospital, police ask witnesses to contact them

Hamilton police say they are now working closely with Hamilton Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected member recovers at home.

Hamilton Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as four new outbreaks.

Click to play video 'Ontario government slammed for inconsistent coronavirus rules' Ontario government slammed for inconsistent coronavirus rules
Ontario government slammed for inconsistent coronavirus rules
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCOVID-19 PandemicHamilton Policenovel coronavirusHamilton news
Flyers
More weekly flyers