Coronavirus: Hamilton police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Hamilton police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the officer works at the Division 2 – East End station and was last at work on Monday, Oct. 19.

Hamilton Police have been made aware that a sworn member assigned to the East End Station in #HamOnt has tested positive for COVID-19. The member was last at work on Oct 19. HPS is working closely with Public Health on contact tracing while the member recovers at home. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 21, 2020

All areas where the officer worked have undergone a deep cleaning.

Hamilton police say they are now working closely with Hamilton Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected member recovers at home.

Hamilton Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as four new outbreaks.

