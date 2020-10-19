Collision sends pedestrian to hospital, police ask witnesses to contact them

Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the east end Sunday.
Just after 9:30 p.m., police say a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Queenston Road, just west of Parkdale Avenue.
Police say the driver pulled over immediately and called 9-1-1.
Read more: Sexual assault investigation involving man who claimed to be Uber driver continues: Hamilton police
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
Police say speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
Comments