Collision sends pedestrian to hospital, police ask witnesses to contact them

Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the east end Sunday.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police say a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Queenston Road, just west of Parkdale Avenue.

Police say the driver pulled over immediately and called 9-1-1.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Last night around 9:30 pm., a pedestrian was struck crossing Queenston Rd near Parkdale Ave. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police are looking for witnesses/dash cam footage. If you can help, please call 905-546-4753/4755. #HamOnt https://t.co/oXyUZUaRnK — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 19, 2020

Police say speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.