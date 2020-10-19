Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Collision sends pedestrian to hospital, police ask witnesses to contact them

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 19, 2020 4:12 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Sunday night.
Hamilton police are investigating a collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Sunday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the east end Sunday.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police say a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Queenston Road, just west of Parkdale Avenue.

Police say the driver pulled over immediately and called 9-1-1.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Police say speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

