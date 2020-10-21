2nd driver charged in Mississauga crash that killed 19-year-old man: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say more charges have been laid in a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Mississauga.

Police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Mineola Road, north of Lakeshore Road, just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision in the area and a 19-year-old Mississauga man died at the scene.

Officers previously announced that 46-year-old Peter Simms of Orangeville was charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death in relation to the crash.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police announced a second driver has been charged.

“Further investigation revealed a second driver who engaged in dangerous and aggressive driving with Peter Simms, which contributed to the collision,” the news release read.

“That driver has been identified as Mohammad Natur, a 19-year-old man from Mississauga.”

A police spokesperson told Global News Natur was not involved in the crash himself.

Police said Natur was arrested on Tuesday and charged with several offences including dangerous operation causing death and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.