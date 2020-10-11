Alleged impaired driver in fatal Mississauga crash has 2 previous convictions: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an alleged impaired driver charged in connection with a fatal Mississauga crash has two prior convictions for impaired driving.

Police said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Mineola Road shortly after midnight Saturday for a three-vehicle collision.

A 19-year-old man from Mississauga was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Making the choice to drive while impaired is inexcusable,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

“Peel Regional Police will be relentless in our efforts to take impaired drivers off our roads. Our hearts go out to this young victim and his family.”

Police allege that after the crash, one of the drivers tried to flee the scene on foot but was arrested. He and a woman who was in the car with him were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash in the area of Hurontario Street and Mineola Road. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Two others — a man and a woman — from the third vehicle were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officers said 46-year-old Peter Simms from Orangeville has been charged with operation while impaired causing death, dangerous operation causing death, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death. Police said he has two prior convictions for impaired driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.