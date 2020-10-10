Person dead after 3-vehicle crash in south Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Mississauga early Saturday.

Police said they were called to Hurontario Street and Mineola Road, south of the Queen Elizabeth Way, shortly after midnight.

A police spokesperson told Global News three vehicles collided in the area. A person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from a second vehicle was taken into custody, the spokesperson said. There’s no word on what charges, if any, he may be facing. He and a female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman from the third vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash.