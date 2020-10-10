Person dead after 3-vehicle crash in south Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Mississauga early Saturday.
Police said they were called to Hurontario Street and Mineola Road, south of the Queen Elizabeth Way, shortly after midnight.
A police spokesperson told Global News three vehicles collided in the area. A person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man from a second vehicle was taken into custody, the spokesperson said. There’s no word on what charges, if any, he may be facing. He and a female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A man and a woman from the third vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash.
