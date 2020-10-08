Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Newmarket: York police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Newmarket Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Bayview and Stonehaven avenues at 7:33 p.m.

Officers said the victim was hit by a vehicle in the roadway and added that the driver remained at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is attending the area of Stonehaven/Best Circle, Newmarket, for a fatal pedestrian collision. Driver remained on scene. Expect traffic delays in the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 9, 2020

