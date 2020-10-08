Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Newmarket: York police

York Regional Police say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Newmarket Thursday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Bayview and Stonehaven avenues at 7:33 p.m.
Officers said the victim was hit by a vehicle in the roadway and added that the driver remained at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear.
Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments