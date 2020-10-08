Menu

Canada

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Newmarket: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 11:05 pm
Police said they were called to the collision shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police said they were called to the collision shortly after 7:30 p.m.

York Regional Police say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Newmarket Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Bayview and Stonehaven avenues at 7:33 p.m.

Officers said the victim was hit by a vehicle in the roadway and added that the driver remained at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear.

