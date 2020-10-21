B.C. election 2020: Attendee at Kelowna campaign meeting tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A recent positive coronavirus test is highlighting the challenges of holding an election during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign manager for Kelowna-Mission BC Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield confirmed she was at a meeting last week with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Merrifield campaign manager Rob Murphy said, in a statement to Global News, that Merrifield has not shown any COVID-19 symptoms.

No one else who was at the meeting has tested positive or shown symptoms either, Murphy said.

The Merrifield campaign said the meeting in question followed public health protocols, was outdoors, involved less than 20 people and that attendees were physically distanced from each other.

Murphy said everyone who was at the meeting has been notified about the positive test.

Merrifield took part in a live-streamed all-candidates forum hosted by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, where she shared a stage with the Green Party candidate.

That forum had physical distancing protocols in place.

