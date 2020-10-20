Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Interior Health announces COVID-19 exposure at French-language school in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 6:46 pm
Two public exposures for COVID-19 were listed this week in the Okanagan: An elementary school in the Okanagan, and a WestJet flight from Kelowna to Calgary.
Global News

Two new coronavirus exposure events have been announced in the Okanagan.

Interior Health is reporting that an Okanagan school, l’Anse au Sable in Kelowna, was the site of a three-day exposure, Oct. 13-15.

The second exposure event was a WestJet flight, from Kelowna to Calgary on Oct. 10. The BC Centre for Disease Control said the affected rows aboard Flight 182 were 1-4.

Read more: Top doctor says B.C. in ‘second wave’ of COVID-19, with 499 new cases over three days

Located on Lequime Road, the French-language school isn’t part of Central Okanagan Public Schools, but is part of the province-wide Conseil Scolaire Francophone, which is also known as School District 93.

Contacted by Global News, the school principal declined to comment and referred inquiries to SD 93.

Interior Health says on its website that if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, it does the following:

  • Starts the process of contact tracing.
  • Identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk
  • Advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

“We work closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact tracing process to maintain close communication with the school community,” said IH.

The school becomes the fifth in the Interior Health region to have an exposure. The others were:

  • Stanley Humphries Secondary in Castlegar (Sept. 11)
  • JA Laird Elementary in Invermere (Sept. 14-15)
  • Rossland Summit School (Sept. 16)
  • Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon (Oct. 5-8)

For more about public exposure lists, click here for Interior Health and here for the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.

