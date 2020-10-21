Menu

Canada

Quebec Human Rights Commission urges government to take action against racism, racial profiling

By Staff The Canadian Press
National Assembly of Quebec in Quebec City, The Quebec Human Rights Commission is urging the government to do more to fight systemic racism in the province. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
National Assembly of Quebec in Quebec City, The Quebec Human Rights Commission is urging the government to do more to fight systemic racism in the province. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Human Rights Commission is urging the province to act against systemic racism and says the majority of recommendations it made in a 2011 report have never been implemented.

That report studied profiling and systemic discrimination experienced by racialized youth aged between 14 and 25 in their encounters with public security, education and youth protection representatives.

COMMENTARY: Yes, there is systemic racism in Canada — our history is filled with it

While some bodies have attempted to introduce measures to address the problem, the commission says initiatives have been limited and sporadic.

The Legault government has been steadfast in its position that while racism does exist in Quebec, systemic racism does not.

Montreal to appoint commissioner to fight racism, systemic discrimination

That’s at odds with the commission, which has repeatedly pointed to examples of systemic racism and called for a policy to fight it.

Systemic racism exists in Quebec, Premier Legault: expert

Philippe-Andre Tessier, head of the commission, says the recommendations today have been sent to an anti-racism task force Premier Francois Legault created in June.

Tessier says he’s hopeful there will be movement given the global mobilization around the issue this year and the provincial task force’s mandate to act quickly.

Lack of racial diversity in medical textbooks could put BIPOC patients at risk
© 2020 The Canadian Press
