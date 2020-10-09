Montreal to appoint commissioner to fight racism, systemic discrimination

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal is naming a commissioner to take on the fight against racism and systemic discrimination in wake of a scathing report calling for widespread change.

Mayor Valérie Plante, who announced the measure Friday, said creating the new position will help make Montreal a safer and more inclusive place to live and work.

“The creation of this position is a very strategic one,” she said. “It shows how seriously we take this issue.”

In June, Montreal’s public consultation office made 38 recommendations following months-long public consultations on racism and systemic discrimination. The report found the city had turned a “blind eye” to issues faced by Black, Indigenous and other racialized Montrealers.

As a result, the office of public consultations recommended the creation of a new commissioner to counter racism. The office said that it did not believe any existing structure with the city would be able to “make the necessary changes.”

The commissioner will be tasked with launching an action plan to help all city departments address racism within their ranks, according to Plante.

As part of the role, the commissioner must also inform Montrealers and municipal employees about their rights and about the tools available to them if they are victims of discrimination.

Plante said the person chosen will also work alongside the city’s appointed commissioners for homelessness and Indigenous affairs. The anti-racism commissioner will also be supported by three staffers, according to Plante.

The job posting will be available on the city’s website next week.

— with files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and the Canadian Press