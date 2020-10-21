57 new coronavirus infections as Saskatchewan approaches 2,500 total cases

Send this page to someone via email

For five days in a row, Saskatchewan has broken its own record high for active coronavirus cases.

There are currently 469 active cases in the province, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were 57 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,496 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the north central zone with 17, while there are 14 in Saskatoon, 11 in Regina, seven in central east, four in north east, two in central west and the rest in far north east and north west.

Health officials said Saskatoon’s new cases continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 110 active cases.

In the province, 17 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 15 are receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

Fifteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,002.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,483 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 238,013 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

