Visitor limitations coming to all SHA facilities, care homes in Saskatoon

Visitation is being limited at all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities and care homes in Saskatoon.

According to the alert sent out of Tuesday, COVID-19 activity is escalating in the city.

SHA said family presence/visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only in order to keep everyone in its facilities and care homes safe during this time.

The restrictions come into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to the alert. It added these restrictions will be reassessed on Nov. 3.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” read the SHA statement.

“Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.”

Family members and support people who are permitted in the facilities and care homes must undergo a health screening, SHA said.

Provincial health officials said there are 101 active coronavirus cases in the Saskatoon zone, as of Tuesday.

