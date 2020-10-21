Toronto man facing impaired driving charges after 2 London, Ont., police cruisers hit

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a 48-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after two marked police cruisers were struck on Wonderland Road North, near Oxford Street West.

According to police, a citizen reported a possible impaired driver in a black Ford Ranger in the area of Oxford and Wharncliffe Road North just before midnight Sunday.

Soon after, they contacted police again to say the driver was now in the area of Wonderland Road North.

Officers came upon the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on Wonderland Road North and police say the suspect vehicle immediately struck two marked police cruisers, causing $1,700 in damages.

The driver was arrested at around midnight and police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect is charged with impaired operation and resisting a breath test.

He is due in court in London on Nov. 30.

