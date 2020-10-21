Menu

Crime

Toronto man facing impaired driving charges after 2 London, Ont., police cruisers hit

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 21, 2020 12:23 pm
The front of London Police headquarters.
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a 48-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after two marked police cruisers were struck on Wonderland Road North, near Oxford Street West.

According to police, a citizen reported a possible impaired driver in a black Ford Ranger in the area of Oxford and Wharncliffe Road North just before midnight Sunday.

Soon after, they contacted police again to say the driver was now in the area of Wonderland Road North.

Officers came upon the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on Wonderland Road North and police say the suspect vehicle immediately struck two marked police cruisers, causing $1,700 in damages.

The driver was arrested at around midnight and police say no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is charged with impaired operation and resisting a breath test.

He is due in court in London on Nov. 30.

Click to play video 'Richmond Hill woman, who killed a cyclist 5 years ago while drunk driving, faces new impaired driving charges' Richmond Hill woman, who killed a cyclist 5 years ago while drunk driving, faces new impaired driving charges
Richmond Hill woman, who killed a cyclist 5 years ago while drunk driving, faces new impaired driving charges
