Crime

Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after reported collision with stop sign: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 4:42 pm
A Lindsay woman has been charged with impaired driving.
A Lindsay woman has been charged with impaired driving. The Canadian Press

A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., according to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a witness reported a vehicle colliding with a stop sign in a parking lot on Kent Street West. The vehicle then left the area.

Officers located the vehicle at the owner’s residence and police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: 3 charged with impaired driving over weekend in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Lorraine McInnes, 59, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police stated Tuesday.

Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
