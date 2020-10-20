Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after reported collision with stop sign: police

A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday evening.
Around 5:50 p.m., according to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a witness reported a vehicle colliding with a stop sign in a parking lot on Kent Street West. The vehicle then left the area.
Officers located the vehicle at the owner’s residence and police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Lorraine McInnes, 59, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police stated Tuesday.
