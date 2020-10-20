Virtual debate outlines key issues for young Saskatchewan voters

Send this page to someone via email

People under 35 make up the largest voting bloc in Saskatchewan, with about 354,000 people in that demographic.

Future Majority and the University of Saskatchewan and Regina student unions hoster a virtual debate, addressing issues that matter to the province’s young voters.

Over 100 people joined the Zoom call Monday evening.

Read more: Advance voting starts for the Saskatchewan election

“A lot of young people are interested in politics and they want to help shape the future that we have,” Future Majority volunteer Joel Steve said.

NDP leader Ryan Meili and Sask. Party Weyburn-Big Muddy candidate Dustin Duncan faced off, addressing four key issues: health care, Indigenous affairs, affordability, and jobs and the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting with health care, mental health was the centre of discussion.

“We know about the rise in overdose deaths and people struggling with addictions. Now is the time to invest in the full spectrum of addictions and mental health care,” Meili said.

“In the 2020-2021 budget, we added 4.6 per cent into the health budget. It might not sound like a big number, but that’s actually a quarter of a billion dollars or $250 million,” Duncan said.

Suicide prevention was brought up again when Indigenous issues were addressed. Meili and Duncan also said how their parties would respect treaties.

Meili said he would address intergenerational trauma, while Duncan said Indigenous teachings have been incorporated into school curriculums under Sask. Party leadership.

The cost of education was brought up when addressing affordability. Duncan talked about the benefit of the graduate retention program for graduates working in the province. Meili said interest on student loans would be removed under his leadership.

Read more: Ridings to watch in the 2020 Saskatchewan election

The final point of the debate focused on jobs and the future, where key industries like the energy sector were discussed.

Story continues below advertisement

Young people voted in record numbers in the last federal election, so young voters could have a huge impact on this provincial election, too.