Sask. Party would consider providing funding to downtown Saskatoon arena: Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe says if re-elected, he would consider providing some provincial funding for a new downtown arena in Saskatoon.

There currently isn’t a proposed location for the potential entertainment district.

Moe said if under his leadership, the province would be part of the conversation once more details are shared at the municipal level.

“The province is always willing to have those conversations with our municipalities and use existing programs, but always have a conversation around how we can make our communities a better place to live,” Moe said at a press conference Friday.

The province has previously funded other sports facilities, like Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Downtown arena committee chair Troy Davies said the project is estimated to be about $350 million.

“In order for this entertainment district to even become reality whether it’s three years or now or six years from now, we are going to need an investment from the province 100 per cent,” Davies said.

“From the councilors’ perspective, our biggest thing is this can’t happen on taxpayers’ backs and that’s the biggest challenge that we’ll face.”

Davies said city council is hoping to have more of a plan in early 2021.

NDP leader Ryan Meili has not yet said if the downtown arena would receive provincial funding under his leadership.

