Alberta government introduces legislation to promote geothermal energy development

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta MLAs returned to the legislature on Tuesday and the government introduced new legislation aimed at promoting geothermal energy development in the province.

In a news release, the government said Bill 36 — the Geothermal Resource Development Act — will lay out rules and guidelines for industry, establish the legislative authority for land use and liability management and protect landowners and mineral rights owners.

The government said it believes pursuing growth in geothermal energy will help to diversify the provincial economy and noted it believes “Alberta is uniquely positioned to attract investment in this emerging industry because of its geothermal resources, leadership in drilling technology and extensive oil and gas expertise.”

“Encouraging the development of low-emitting geothermal energy will play an important role in Alberta’s economic recovery by attracting investment and creating jobs in this emerging sector,” Energy Minister Sonya Savage said,

Story continues below advertisement

“Through this legislation, we are establishing a clear path forward for geothermal projects, while ensuring the resource is developed responsibly and in the best interests of Albertans, including landowners.”

READ MORE: Trudeau pledges millions to geothermal energy project in Saskatchewan

In a statement issued in response to the proposed legislation, Opposition Energy Critic Kathleen Ganley said she also believes geothermal energy could have a promising future in Alberta.

“Geothermal development holds great potential for Alberta’s energy future,” she said. “It is clean, renewable, and takes advantage of skills and expertise we have right here at home. Pursuing innovative projects and investing in growing geothermal development is critical for diversifying our economy.

“A regulatory framework is a step in the right direction; however, we’re reviewing the legislation to determine if the one put forward by the UCP is appropriate.”

READ MORE: Downtown Hinton could soon be heated by abandoned oil and gas wells

The government said its geothermal legislation will be modelled around the Oil and Gas Conservation Act and give the Alberta Energy Regulator the authority to regulate the sector’s development.

“The legislation clarifies industry requirements, establishes the AER’s oversight authority and establishes government’s ability to receive revenues, such as royalties and fees, for geothermal development,” the government said.

Story continues below advertisement

Geothermal energy uses natural heat that comes from the Earth for heating, cooling or generating electricity.

READ MORE: Alberta intends to clear hurdles for development of clean geothermal energy

Savage announced earlier this month that her government planned on introducing legislation to promote geothermal energy this fall.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about geothermal energy.