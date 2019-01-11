Justin Trudeau pledges millions to Sask. geothermal energy project

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a geothermal power project in Saskatchewan has the potential to transform how power in the country is produced.

Trudeau made the comment Friday during a tour of DEEP Earth Energy Production’s geothermal test well near Estevan.

“DEEP’s project has the potential to transform how the province and the country produces energy, while creating good, middle class jobs for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

“This is another example of how we’re taking action to fight climate change today while strengthening our communities for tomorrow.”

Trudeau said the federal government would commit $25.6 million in funding for the five megawatt facility.

The geothermal project is the first of its kind in Canada, and taps into a new renewable energy resource.

Once complete, it will produce energy for roughly 5,000 homes while taking the equivalent of the yearly emissions of 7,400 cars out of the atmosphere, officials said.

DEEP said Friday it has successfully completed its first test well, reaching a total depth of 3,530 metres.

“This is a major step forward for the first renewable energy project of its kind in Canada,” said DEEP president and CEO Kirsten Marcia.

“Successfully drilling and validating the resource potential is the biggest achievement this project has seen to date.”

The deepest well drilled in Saskatchewan history ended at in the Precambrian bedrock, the company said.

DEEP said the next step in the project includes the drilling and coring of an injection well before spring.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $51.3 million, and is expected to create 100 jobs during construction.

Excessive heat from the facility will be channeled to a 45-acre greenhouse for commercial use.