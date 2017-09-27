Economy
September 27, 2017 12:24 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 12:41 pm

Downtown Hinton could soon be heated by abandoned oil and gas wells

By The Canadian Press

Who pays the clean-up tab when an oil company goes bust? 16x9 takes a look at abandoned wells in Canada.

16x9
A town in Alberta hopes to pull a different kind of energy from the abandoned oil and gas wells that surround it.

Hinton is teaming up with researchers and the private sector to install what could be Canada’s first geothermal heating system in its downtown core.

READ MORE: Using abandoned oil wells for geothermal on Edmonton MPs federal budget 2017 wish list

The town and a Calgary-based company hope to re-open an abandoned well and use heat from the bottom to warm municipal buildings.

If everything goes well, the pilot project will be underway by 2019.

Global News