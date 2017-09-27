Downtown Hinton could soon be heated by abandoned oil and gas wells

A town in Alberta hopes to pull a different kind of energy from the abandoned oil and gas wells that surround it.

Hinton is teaming up with researchers and the private sector to install what could be Canada’s first geothermal heating system in its downtown core.

The town and a Calgary-based company hope to re-open an abandoned well and use heat from the bottom to warm municipal buildings.

If everything goes well, the pilot project will be underway by 2019.