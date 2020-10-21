Scott Thompson: Canadians want answers on WE Charity scandal, not an election

Send this page to someone via email

Why is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continually threatening Canadians with a general election in the middle of a global pandemic?

I think it is safe to say the majority of Canadians do not want to participate in a general election during the COVID-19 crisis.

However, Canadians do want to know the details behind the WE Charity scandal and the prime minister’s involvement in it, especially when WE Charity pulled its operations from Canada after questions were raised.

Read more: Trudeau defends choice to make Conservative committee motion a confidence vote

Again, most Canadians don’t want an election, they want answers to questions around the WE Charity scandal.

Can we not get answers to those questions without being threatened with a pandemic election?

Story continues below advertisement

No opposition party wants an election, especially when the average family is focusing on their own survival.

7:13 Why the WE Charity affair is being resurrected on Parliament Hill Why the WE Charity affair is being resurrected on Parliament Hill

The NDP can’t afford an election, the Conservatives have just elected a new leader, and the Bloc Quebecois wants to hold the seats it does have.

Make no mistake, it’s Justin Trudeau who wants an election and a majority government.

And the sooner the better to cash in on his pandemic popularity — he just doesn’t want to be the one to call it.

If the PM was truly interested in the second wave of this pandemic and not distracting away from WE Charity scandal investigations, why did he prorogue government for six weeks while he worked on his throne speech and a new utopian vision of Canada?

Story continues below advertisement

Why not prepare for the second wave he says the opposition is now distracting him from?

No election needed, just answers to WE Charity scandal questions.

Enough of the political fuddle duddle.

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​