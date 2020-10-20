Winnipeg’s police helicopter helps nab 4 suspects, seize 2 firearms 24 hours apart

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say four men are in custody, including two from Calgary, and two firearms were seized in separate incidents over the weekend.

In both cases, the force says its helicopter, AIR1, was instrumental in the arrests.

The first incident unfolded around 2:40 a.m. Saturday when police say they received a report of a fight and gunshots in the 600 block of Furby Street.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says AIR1 noticed a person allegedly attempting to hide a firearm on the roof of a home, so general patrol officers along with the tactical support team moved in and arrested two people and seized the weapon.

Terryl Alvin James Severight, 26, of Winnipeg, is facing charges including possession of a restricted firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Aaron Lewis Bryant, 29, also of Winnipeg, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The following day at approximately 2:45 a.m., the WPS says AIR1 began following a Jeep moving at high speed north on Osborne Street from Broadway.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop at a home in the West End where a man was allegedly seen walking around with a rifle before getting into the back of a nearby Volvo.

“Some suspicious activity here,” a voice on the AIR1 video released by police says.

“Somebody got in a vehicle that was holding something that suspiciously looked like a weapon.”

Patrol units attempted to stop the Volvo in the 1200 block of Logan Avenue, but police say a passenger jumped out before the vehicle sped off again.

A male suspect was arrested a short distance away after a brief chase.

Police say the Volvo lost control near the corner of Worth Street and Logan Avenue, where the driver and another passenger took off running.

On video from AIR1, a person is seen running through yards and jumping over fences carrying something police say was a gun.

At one point, the man appears to drop the object out of view before taking cover behind a house. Officers are seen moving in from both directions and arresting the person.

Police say a 5.56-millimetre assault rifle was seized at the scene.

Matiwos Eyasu Gherezghair, 26, and Efren Gezehey, 23, both of Calgary, are facing charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and resisting a peace officer.

Both remain in custody.

