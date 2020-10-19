Menu

Crime

Man charged with drug-impaired driving after vehicle crashes into ditch: Belleville police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Belleville police have charged a man after 'reckless behaviour' led to a vehicle crashing into a ditch.
A 20-year-old man from Campbellford is facing charges after crashing his vehicle into a ditch, according to OPP.

Sunday morning, police were called to a west end location in Belleville where they say two young males were racing their vehicles.

Read more: 2 men charged with drug trafficking in Belleville

According to police, their “reckless behaviour” led to one of the vehicles crashing into the ditch.

Police say their investigation revealed that one of the drivers was impaired by drugs.

Police then charged 20-year-old Daniel Easton with driving while impaired by drugs, failing to stop after a collision, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief.

