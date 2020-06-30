2 men charged with drug trafficking in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with one count each of drug-trafficking in Belleville, Ont., following their arrest on Monday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Belleville police received calls about two vehicles at homes in the West Park area reportedly causing issues with residents.

Police say they located the suspect vehicles on Tracey Park Drive. Two men in the vehicles were found to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl, according to police.

Joquin Gairey, a 24-year-old from Toronto, and Cario Brown, a 19-year-old from Ajax, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Gairey and Brown were released and are scheduled to appear in the Belleville Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 24 to answer to their charges.

