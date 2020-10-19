Menu

Crime

2 charged with impaired driving following weekend collisions in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 10:29 am
Peterborough County OPP charged two people with impaired driving on the weekend.
The Canadian Press

Two people face impaired driving charges following separate collisions in Peterborough County on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers located a pickup truck in a ditch on Centre Line in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough.

OPP say the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Andrew Stevenson, 56, of Selwyn Township, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.

FRIDAY

Also on Friday around 8:30 p.m., OPP say a westbound vehicle rear-ended another on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

No injuries were reported. An officer determined the driver of the following vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Victor Karwacki, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

