OPP investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian outside of Smiths Falls

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that led to the death of a pedestrian outside of Smiths Falls.

Police say they were called to County Road 43, just outside of Smiths Falls, Monday morning after 7 a.m. to respond to a collision where a pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, suffered fatal injuries, according to OPP.

Police have closed County Road 43 between Glenview and Station roads to investigate the crash. The closure is meant to last several hours.

Police say they will update the situation as the investigation progresses.

