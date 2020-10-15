Pedestrian fatality in Brockville, Ont., causes resident outrage

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a downtown Brockville, Ont., street on Saturday morning.

According to police, 42-year-old Parinaz Motahedin was hit by a vehicle involved in a collision as she was crossing Clarissa Street and King Street West.

Despite the efforts of an off-duty Brockville Firefighter and paramedics, Motahedin succumbed to her injuries, said police.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in downtown Brockville collision

Seconds after the collision, nearby business owner, Dwyane Worden, rushed to Motahedin’s aid.

“She was not responsive to anything. There was no movement,” said Worden, owner of Dwayne’s World.

The accident has caused many Brockville residents to demand the City of Brockville to slow down traffic in the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, a handful of people told Global News that instances of drivers exceeding speed limits in the area have gotten out of control.

“These are not NASCAR professional drivers, and these are not stunt doubles for fast and furious movies; maybe that’s where this is all coming from—I don’t know but this is very serious stuff,” said Mark Boyle.

Brockville police have yet to say if speed was a factor in Motahedin’s death, but Boyle and his wife Carole Ann live nearby and say they’ve been worried that someone would be hurt or killed by those speeding through downtown.

“We see these people driving like maniacs right beside people with baby buggies.” Tweet This

“Something needs to be done,” said Boyle.

The issue has been brought to the attention of Brockville city council.

Councillor Nathalie Lavergne says it may take time to install traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps, traffic lights, and additional stop signs, but that hasn’t stopped her from thinking outside the box.

She recently spoke to a constituent who brought up the idea of designating days out of the month to open a local race track.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the day of the month where you can go crazy. It’s going to be a track, and you’re not going to hurt anyone,” said Lavergne.

She added that those speeding in downtown Brockville need to be educated on the dangers of their actions.

As for the investigation into Motahedin’s death, Brockville police have yet to lay charges, and the investigation is ongoing.