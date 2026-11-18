The driver of a transport truck was ticketed Wednesday after the vehicle became lodged under a pedestrian bridge in Fredericton.
Fredericton Police Force says the semi-truck got stuck under the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge on Waterloo Row at around 9 a.m.
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Yellow signs on the overpass indicate the clearance height is 3.5 metres. Instances of trucks striking the bridge or becoming stuck have occurred in the past.
To remove the truck, police say they typically need to use heavy equipment, unload the cargo and possibly deflate the tires.
The truck was safely removed by 1:45 p.m. and the driver was issued a ticket, according to a police spokesperson.
Meanwhile, there is no visible damage to the bridge but police say the city will need to conduct an inspection as a precautionary measure.
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